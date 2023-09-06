Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $43.03.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

