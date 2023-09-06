Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Trading Down 6.3%

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB)’s share price fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$44.86 and last traded at C$45.13. 4,743,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 7,668,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.24. The firm has a market cap of C$92.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of C$10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.8927039 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.83%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

