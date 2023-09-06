Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 142.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $72.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.05.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

