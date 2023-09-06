Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

EPD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.66. 944,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.