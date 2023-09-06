Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $16,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.30. 74,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

