Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,304,000 after purchasing an additional 486,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,431,000 after purchasing an additional 133,323 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,293,000 after purchasing an additional 774,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,002,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,511,000 after purchasing an additional 420,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

CME Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CME traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.66. The company had a trading volume of 230,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.65. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $209.31. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

