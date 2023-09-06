Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $19.27 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,546 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.17% of APA worth $19,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Covestor Ltd grew its position in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on APA from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.12. 265,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,401,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

