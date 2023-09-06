Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $21.05 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $21,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,967,000 after buying an additional 32,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after buying an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $967.40.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,181 shares of company stock worth $21,731,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $949.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,412. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $680.00 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $944.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $906.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

