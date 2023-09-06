Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,655 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $24,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in NMI by 45.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NMI by 160.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 24,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,919. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 56.07% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $115,042.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,350.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Citigroup increased their price target on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NMI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

