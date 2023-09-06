Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,643 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after buying an additional 1,643,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after buying an additional 715,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,765,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,375,000 after buying an additional 145,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after buying an additional 613,295 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $127.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,393. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.91.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

