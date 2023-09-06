Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 215,008 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 215,008 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.39% of Universal Health Services worth $35,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,063,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 194.2% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 47,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. SVB Securities raised Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE UHS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.90. 10,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,832. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.88 and its 200-day moving average is $137.44. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.31%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.