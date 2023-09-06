Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.34% of Curtiss-Wright worth $22,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 and have sold 6,948 shares valued at $1,324,069. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.6 %

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,065. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $136.21 and a 52 week high of $209.77.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

