Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $204.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.71%.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.