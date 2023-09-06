Ethereum Price Tops $1,630.68 (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $196.04 billion and $3.76 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,630.68 or 0.06347236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00038594 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00017278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026615 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002603 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,218,534 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

