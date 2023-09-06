Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Saturday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.
Euroseas Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $2.37. The business had revenue of $49.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 48.90%. Analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Euroseas
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on Euroseas
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Euroseas
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Will This New Development Mean A Big Rally In Cannabis Stocks?
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 7 Best Robotics Stocks to Buy Now
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Is Bitcoin ETF Launch A Promising Development For Crypto Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.