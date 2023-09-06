Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Saturday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Euroseas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $2.37. The business had revenue of $49.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 48.90%. Analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Euroseas

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Euroseas by 375.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

