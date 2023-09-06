EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of EVERTEC worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in EVERTEC by 274.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 36.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Stock Down 3.2 %

EVERTEC stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $42.03.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.43 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 28.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $127,224.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,956.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $127,224.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,956.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $44,883.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

