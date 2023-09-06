F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in F5 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in F5 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $164.59 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $167.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.42.

Insider Activity at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $160,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,394.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,830 shares of company stock worth $1,051,117 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on F5

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.