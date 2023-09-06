Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Farmers National Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 50.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,756,000 after acquiring an additional 395,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,486,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,335,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

