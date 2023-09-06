Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stake Cut by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,393 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 529,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,782 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 23.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 477,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

