FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. Raymond James lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 88,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $750,520.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 114,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $950,065.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,790.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 88,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $750,520.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,248,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 425,029 shares of company stock worth $3,449,806 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in FIGS by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FIGS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FIGS by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FIGS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. FIGS has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.43.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.07 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.62%. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

