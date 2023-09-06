Financial Analysis: Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dunelm Group and Ulta Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunelm Group N/A N/A N/A Ulta Beauty 11.77% 63.51% 23.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dunelm Group and Ulta Beauty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunelm Group $2.13 billion 1.34 $227.88 million N/A N/A Ulta Beauty $10.21 billion 2.00 $1.24 billion $24.92 16.67

Risk & Volatility

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Dunelm Group.

Dunelm Group has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dunelm Group and Ulta Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunelm Group 1 1 2 0 2.25 Ulta Beauty 1 4 13 1 2.74

Ulta Beauty has a consensus target price of $545.13, suggesting a potential upside of 31.20%. Given Ulta Beauty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ulta Beauty is more favorable than Dunelm Group.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Dunelm Group on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds. It also offers range of home decor products, such as mirrors, clocks, ornaments, pictures and frames, candle and home fragrance, flower and plants, vases, kid accessories, cushions, bean bags, and letterbox flowers, as well as housewarming, engagement, anniversary, and wedding gifts; lighting products, including ceiling and wall lights, table and desk lamps, floor lamps, and pendants and lamp shades; and paint, wallpaper, DIY and upcycling, and haberdashery products. In addition, the company provides kitchen and utility products comprising cooking, dining, electrical, utility, and pet products; towel and bathmats, and bathroom accessories, as well as furniture and decor products; storage products, such as travel and luggage, home, clothes, and kitchen storage; kids bedroom, nursery, and accessories products; outdoor products, which include garden furniture and decoration, and entreating and dining products; and trends christmas products and winter essentials. It operates through a network of 177 stores and 2 distribution centers, as well as sells its products through an online store at dunelm.com. Dunelm Group plc was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Syston, the United Kingdom.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services. The company's private label products comprises Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products; and the Ulta Beauty branded gifts. It also distributes its products through its stores, website, and mobile applications. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

