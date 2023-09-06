Financial Analysis: Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Free Report) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hufvudstaden AB (publ) and Howard Hughes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hufvudstaden AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $8.71 1.35 Howard Hughes $1.61 billion 2.45 $184.53 million $2.41 32.68

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Hufvudstaden AB (publ). Hufvudstaden AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hufvudstaden AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00 Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) and Howard Hughes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Howard Hughes has a consensus target price of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.62%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Hufvudstaden AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Hufvudstaden AB (publ) and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hufvudstaden AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Howard Hughes 7.72% 3.33% 1.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Hufvudstaden AB (publ) on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments: Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centres. The company operates its properties primarily under the NK, Bibliotekstan, Femman, Norrmalmstorg 1, Birger Jarlspassagen, Fredstan, Cecil Coworking, Parkaden, and Nordstan brands. It owns properties with rentable floor spaces. Hufvudstaden AB (publ) was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii. The MPCs segment develops and sells detached and attached single family homes that range from entry-level to luxury homes to residential homebuilders and developers; and sells or leases land for commercial development, including land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and residential projects. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships. The Strategic Development segment develops residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consists of development or redevelopment projects. The Howard Hughes Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

