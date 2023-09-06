Financial Contrast: ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) versus Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) and ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Merchants Bancorp and ConnectOne Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33

Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.49%. ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus price target of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.82%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than ConnectOne Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp 26.77% 23.95% 1.72% ConnectOne Bancorp 23.44% 10.09% 1.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and ConnectOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and ConnectOne Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $606.77 million 2.06 $219.72 million $4.72 6.13 ConnectOne Bancorp $386.99 million 1.92 $125.21 million $2.59 7.37

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ConnectOne Bancorp. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConnectOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Merchants Bancorp pays out 6.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats ConnectOne Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator. Its Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, which includes retail banking, commercial lending, agricultural lending, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, and small business administration lending. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking. It also provides retirement accounts, consumers and cash management services for business clients, including treasury direct, automated clearing house, remote deposit capture, and digital invoicing. In addition, the company offers consumer and commercial business loans, including lines of credit, commercial and residential mortgages, home equity and bridge loans, and other personal loans; commercial loans secured by collateral, such as business assets comprising accounts receivable, inventory and equipment, and mortgages filed on commercial and residential real estate, as well as cash balances and marketable securities. Further, it provides real estate loans, which includes loans secured by first liens on completed commercial properties, including multi-family properties, to purchase or refinance properties; residential mortgages, such as loans secured by first liens on 1-4 family and condominium; and cooperative residential real estate loans. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

