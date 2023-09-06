Financial Contrast: CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) and Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) and Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CTT – Correios De Portugal and Air China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTT – Correios De Portugal 0 0 0 0 N/A Air China 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

CTT – Correios De Portugal has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air China has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CTT – Correios De Portugal and Air China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTT – Correios De Portugal N/A N/A N/A Air China -40.81% -98.73% -9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CTT – Correios De Portugal and Air China’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTT – Correios De Portugal $851.29 million 0.62 $19.04 million N/A N/A Air China $8.36 billion 1.42 -$5.74 billion ($6.86) -2.13

CTT – Correios De Portugal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Air China.

Summary

CTT – Correios De Portugal beats Air China on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services. It also engages in the business of payments related to collection of invoices and fines. In addition, the company enables the payment of various services and utilities through a network of approximately 5,000 agents covering business outlets as stationery stores, tobacco shops, kiosks, and supermarkets. It operates a retail network of 566 post offices; 1,808 postal agencies; 223 postal delivery offices; 4,576 postal delivery routes; and a fleet of 3,925 vehicles. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. Air China Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

