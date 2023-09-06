Financial Review: LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) versus Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Hawaiian has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.55, indicating that its share price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Hawaiian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian 2 1 0 0 1.33 LATAM Airlines Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hawaiian and LATAM Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hawaiian presently has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 67.30%. Given Hawaiian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hawaiian is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian -6.09% -59.17% -4.07% LATAM Airlines Group 23.51% -128.78% 18.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hawaiian and LATAM Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian $2.64 billion 0.15 -$240.08 million ($3.31) -2.38 LATAM Airlines Group $9.36 billion 39.76 $1.34 billion N/A N/A

LATAM Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian.

Summary

LATAM Airlines Group beats Hawaiian on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts. The company also offers provides daily service on its Neighbor Island routes among the four major islands of the State of Hawai'i. In addition, it offers scheduled service on its international routes between the State of Hawai'i and Tokyo (Narita), Japan, Osaka, Japan; Sydney, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Pago Pago, American Samoa; Papeete, Tahiti; and Seoul, South Korea, as well as operates various ad hoc charters. The company distributes its tickets through various distribution channels, including its website hawaiianairlines.com primarily for North America and Neighbor Island routes, as well as through travel agencies and wholesale distributors for its international routes. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of 19 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes; 24 Airbus A330-200 aircraft; and 18 Airbus A321neo for the North America and international routes. The company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About LATAM Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

