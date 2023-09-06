Financial Survey: Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) and ON (NYSE:ONON)

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) and ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Puma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of ON shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puma and ON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma N/A N/A N/A ($3.12) -21.91 ON $1.28 billion 14.74 $60.46 million $0.14 214.86

Analyst Ratings

ON has higher revenue and earnings than Puma. Puma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Puma and ON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma 0 2 0 0 2.00 ON 2 3 11 0 2.56

ON has a consensus price target of $32.95, indicating a potential upside of 9.54%. Given ON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ON is more favorable than Puma.

Profitability

This table compares Puma and ON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma N/A N/A N/A ON 2.59% 3.98% 2.64%

Summary

ON beats Puma on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell watches, glasses, safety shoes, and gaming accessories. The company sells its products through PUMA retail stores and factory outlets, as well as through online stores. It offers its products primarily under the PUMA and Cobra Golf brand names. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

