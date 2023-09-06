First Digital USD (FDUSD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $394.08 Million

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $394.08 million and approximately $59.64 million worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003889 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 394,463,067 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 382,786,795.42 with 382,463,094.42 in circulation. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99882183 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $62,704,099.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

