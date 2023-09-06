First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,543 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51,549 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 4.4 %

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.09. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $26.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $212.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 11,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $250,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

