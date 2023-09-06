First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest has a payout ratio of 89.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

First Financial Northwest Price Performance

FFNW stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.45. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 45.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 66,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

