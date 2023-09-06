First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,286,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,819 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $58,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

