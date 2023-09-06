FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Cut to $41.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

FE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 292,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,446. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

