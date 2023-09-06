Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Flexsteel Industries Stock Down 2.6 %
FLXS opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $113.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,380,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Flexsteel Industries
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flexsteel Industries
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.