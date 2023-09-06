Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

FLXS opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $113.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,380,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

