FORA Capital LLC Makes New $604,000 Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,231 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,463,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,991,000 after buying an additional 903,819 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,384,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,909,000 after buying an additional 428,410 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,583,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,217,000 after buying an additional 71,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,790,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 650,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at $19,203,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

