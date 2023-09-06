Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Plans Dividend of $1.27

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 1.2738 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous dividend of $1.01.

Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSUGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

