Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of FBIO opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 246.79% and a negative net margin of 152.63%. The business had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortress Biotech

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

