Fortress Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 876,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,930,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,432,000 after buying an additional 234,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.65.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of JNJ traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,179,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $410.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

