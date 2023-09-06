Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.04. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 94,026 shares changing hands.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$16.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.