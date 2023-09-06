Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $194.26

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$194.26 and traded as high as C$198.00. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$195.21, with a volume of 261,624 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$223.00 to C$217.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$233.00 to C$232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$222.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Veritas Investment Research cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$245.00 to C$258.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$189.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$194.36. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 26.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$443.15 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.97% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.9185868 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.