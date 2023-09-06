Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 128,420 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,447,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,420 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $179,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in PPL by 3.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 53,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

