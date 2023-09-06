Freshworks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,921 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 273% compared to the typical daily volume of 783 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $74,913.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $74,913.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $157,005.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares in the company, valued at $577,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 450,213 shares of company stock worth $9,123,021 in the last ninety days. 26.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 638.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 107,573 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 51.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 313,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 105,722 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 9.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,974 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 330,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 583,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.82. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $23.09.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Articles

