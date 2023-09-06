FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Stock Position Raised by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 122.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FAPR opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

