Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Gap Down to $24.08

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.08, but opened at $23.51. Genelux shares last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 3,006 shares changing hands.
Genelux Trading Up 1.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00.
Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genelux by 884.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 128,298 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,247,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genelux by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 37,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux during the first quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter worth approximately $920,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.
