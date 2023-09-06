Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Gap Down to $24.08

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.08, but opened at $23.51. Genelux shares last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 3,006 shares changing hands.

Genelux Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph Cappello sold 3,265 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $77,478.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,735 shares in the company, valued at $136,091.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Joseph Cappello sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $77,478.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,091.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Zindrick sold 8,349 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $198,121.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,651 shares in the company, valued at $347,668.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,554 shares of company stock worth $815,442. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genelux by 884.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 128,298 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,247,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genelux by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 37,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux during the first quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter worth approximately $920,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

