General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.47-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average is $80.24. General Mills has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of General Mills by 107.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

