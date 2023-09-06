Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Genpact has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Genpact has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of G opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. Genpact has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $61,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 5,162.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genpact by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

