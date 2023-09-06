Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Genuine Parts has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 68 years. Genuine Parts has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $10.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $152.34 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $145.30 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.76.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $239,384,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $124,130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 239.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 546,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

