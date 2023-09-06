Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,437,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after buying an additional 1,566,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.1 %

COP traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $122.93. The company had a trading volume of 777,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.25. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

