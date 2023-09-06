Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after buying an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,662,000 after purchasing an additional 345,740 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,856 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.91. 721,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,207,713. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

