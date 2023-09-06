Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.57. The stock had a trading volume of 93,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.