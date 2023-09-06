Girard Partners LTD. Has $292,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.88. The stock had a trading volume of 270,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.18 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.06.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.04.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

