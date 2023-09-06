Girard Partners LTD. Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in RTX were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in RTX by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,964,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in RTX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 284,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,406. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.31. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

